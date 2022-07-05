New Jersey reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,408
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,139,895
Total number of deaths: 30,978
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,070,056
Rate of transmission: 1.04
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 60,219 cases, 954 deaths, 379,139 doses administered
Cape May: 11,914 cases, 262 deaths, 133,957 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,367 cases, 573 deaths, 186,080 doses administered
Ocean: 147,627 cases, 2,856 deaths, 701,901 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 5
Source: N.J. Department of Health
