New Jersey reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

COVID-19 in NJ

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,349

New deaths: 2

Total positive cases: 2,354,972

Total number of deaths: 31,744

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,333,422*

Rate of transmission: 0.92

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 66,118 cases, 985 deaths, 384,168 doses administered*

Cape May: 13,190 cases, 276 deaths, 135,710 doses administered*

Cumberland: 40,043 cases, 602 deaths, 189,264 doses administered*

Ocean: 159,240 cases, 2,959 deaths, 708,740 doses administered*

*Vaccination totals not updated Saturday

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 22

