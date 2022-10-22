New Jersey reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,349
New deaths: 2
Total positive cases: 2,354,972
Total number of deaths: 31,744
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,333,422*
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,118 cases, 985 deaths, 384,168 doses administered*
Cape May: 13,190 cases, 276 deaths, 135,710 doses administered*
Cumberland: 40,043 cases, 602 deaths, 189,264 doses administered*
Ocean: 159,240 cases, 2,959 deaths, 708,740 doses administered*
*Vaccination totals not updated Saturday
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 22
