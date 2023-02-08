Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,345
New deaths: 9
Total positive cases: 2,527,598
Total number of deaths: 32,731
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,505,162
Rate of transmission: 0.90
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,339 cases, 1,009 deaths, 387,301 doses administered
Cape May: 13,927 cases, 282 deaths, 136,896 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,492 cases, 618 deaths, 191,335 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 169,279 cases, 3,078 deaths, 713,744 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 8
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.