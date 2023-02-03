Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,307
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,521,720
Total number of deaths: 32,705
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,503,119
Rate of transmission: 0.90
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,193 cases, 1,008 deaths, 387,276 doses administered
Cape May: 13,892 cases, 282 deaths, 136,872 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,251 cases, 616 deaths, 191,300 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 168,916 cases, 3,074 deaths, 713,728 doses administered
Figures are as of 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.