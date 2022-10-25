New Jersey reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,354
New deaths: 4
Total positive cases: 2,358,050
Total number of deaths: 31,746
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,340,513
Rate of transmission: 0.95
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,174 cases, 985 deaths, 384,318 doses administered
Cape May: 13,206 cases, 277 deaths, 135,787 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,084 cases, 602 deaths, 189,296 doses administered
Ocean: 159,475 cases, 2,959 deaths, 708,944 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 25
Source: NJ Department of Health
