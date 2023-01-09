New Jersey reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,339
New deaths: 15
Total positive cases: 2,484,104
Total number of deaths: 32,488
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,485,125
Rate of transmission: 1.09
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 69,062 cases, 997 deaths, 387,065 doses administered
Cape May: 13,689cases, 282 deaths, 136,832 doses administered
Cumberland: 42,025 cases, 612 deaths, 190,947 doses administered
Ocean: 166,715 cases, 3,051 deaths, 713,393 doses administered
Figures are as of 4:30 p.m. Jan. 9
Source: NJ Department of Health
