New Jersey reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

President Joe Biden objected directly to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions" toward Taiwan during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Xi Jinping, as the two superpower leaders aimed on Monday to "manage" their differences in the competition for global influence. Xi and Biden warmly greeted each other with a handshake at a luxury resort hotel in Indonesia, where they are attending the Group of 20 summit of large economies. The Center for Strategic and International Studies's senior adviser, Scott Kennedy, who is also trustee chair in Chinese Business and Economics, believes the trajectory of the two nations was not changed by Monday's dialogue. "These are two countries with very different interests, very different values that are taking the measure of each other and figuring out how they're going to be in this competition for some time," Kennedy told the Associated Press. Kennedy, in September and October, spent several weeks in China assessing the current business and political climate. He believes he is the first Washington-based analyst to spend time in China since the COVID pandemic began. The nearly three-hour meeting came at a critical juncture for the two countries amid increasing economic and security tensions.
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,358 Total positive cases: 2,385,491 Total number of deaths: 31,887 Total vaccine doses administered: 14,400,517 Rate of transmission: .91 Atlantic: 66,767 cases, 986 deaths, 385,453 doses administered Cape May: 13,331 cases, 278 deaths, 136,273 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,472 cases, 605 deaths, 189,945 doses administered Ocean: 161,095 cases, 2,975 deaths, 711,122 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 15
Source: NJ Department of Health
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.