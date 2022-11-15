 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,358

New deaths: 15

Total positive cases: 2,385,491

Total number of deaths: 31,887

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,400,517

Rate of transmission: .91

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 66,767 cases, 986 deaths, 385,453 doses administered

Cape May: 13,331 cases, 278 deaths, 136,273 doses administered

Cumberland: 40,472 cases, 605 deaths, 189,945 doses administered

Ocean: 161,095 cases, 2,975 deaths, 711,122 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 15

Source: NJ Department of Health

