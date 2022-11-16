New Jersey reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,366
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,386,860
Total number of deaths: 31,901
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,404,798
Rate of transmission: .91
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,796 cases, 986 deaths, 385,522 doses administered
Cape May: 13,336 cases, 278 deaths, 136,305 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,490 cases, 605 deaths, 189,981 doses administered
Ocean: 161,180 cases, 2,977 deaths, 711,249 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 16
Source: NJ Department of Health
