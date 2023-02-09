Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,371
New deaths: 12
Total positive cases: 2,528,970
Total number of deaths: 32,743
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,505,152
Rate of transmission: 0.90
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,385 cases, 1,009 deaths, 387,294 doses administered
Cape May: 13,945 cases, 282 deaths, 136,895 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,523 cases, 619 deaths, 191,334 doses administered
Ocean: 169,364 cases, 3,079 deaths, 713,729 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 9
Source: NJ Department of Health
