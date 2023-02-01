New Jersey reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,318
New deaths: 12
Total positive cases: 2,518,925
Total number of deaths: 32,690
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,502,093
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,083 cases, 1,008 deaths, 387,320 doses administered
Cape May: 13,883 cases, 282 deaths, 136,858 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,163 cases, 615 deaths, 191,261 doses administered
Ocean: 168,723 cases, 3,073 deaths, 713,715 doses administered
Figures are as of 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1
Source: NJ Department of Health
