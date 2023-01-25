New Jersey reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,432
New deaths: 12
Total positive cases: 2,509,350
Total number of deaths: 32,645
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,499,297
Rate of transmission: 0.79
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 69,805 cases, 1,005 deaths, 387,324 doses administered
Cape May: 13,821 cases, 282 deaths, 136,869 doses administered
Cumberland: 42,780 cases, 614 deaths, 191,190 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 168,110 cases, 3,067 deaths, 713,715 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 25
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.