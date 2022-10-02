New Jersey reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,387
New deaths: 0
Total positive cases: 2,327,940
Total number of deaths: 31,636
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,280,794*
Rate of transmission: 1.08
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,486 cases, 982 deaths, 383,205 doses administered*
Cape May: 13,038 cases, 273 deaths, 135,266 doses administered*
Cumberland: 39,463 cases, 595 deaths, 188,659 doses administered*
Ocean: 157,588 cases, 2,941 deaths, 707,096 doses administered*
*Vaccination totals not updated on Sunday.
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 4:30 p.m. Oct. 2
