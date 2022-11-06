 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths; rate of transmission remains over 1.00

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

COVID-19 in NJ

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,310

New deaths: zero

Total positive cases: 2,374,936

Total number of deaths: 31,822

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,375,635*

Rate of transmission: 1.05

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 66,546 cases, 985 deaths, 385,021 doses administered*

Cape May: 13,298 cases, 278 deaths, 136,105 doses administered*

Cumberland: 40,331 cases, 604 deaths, 189,660 doses administered*

Ocean: 160,513 cases, 2,969 deaths, 710,263 doses administered*

Figures are as of 4 p.m. Sunday

*Vaccination totals not updated Sunday

Source: NJ Department of Health

