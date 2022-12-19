New Jersey reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,249
New deaths: 18
Total positive cases: 2,440,153
Total number of deaths: 32,224
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,458,464
Rate of transmission: 1.10
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,973 cases, 987 deaths, 386,494 doses administered
Cape May: 13,506 cases, 277 deaths, 136,712 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,241 cases, 609 deaths, 190,723 doses administered
Ocean: 164,151 cases, 3,029 deaths, 712,761 doses administered
Figures are as of 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19
Source: NJ Department of Health
