New Jersey reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,212

New deaths: 15

Total positive cases: 2,394,610

Total number of deaths: 31,949

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,416,811

Rate of transmission: .89

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 66,973 cases, 988 deaths, 385,690 doses administered

Cape May: 13,365 cases, 279 deaths, 136,436 doses administered

Cumberland: 40,641 cases, 605 deaths, 190,145 doses administered

Ocean: 161,603 cases, 2,986 deaths, 711,616 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 22

Source: NJ Department of Health

