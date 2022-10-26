New Jersey reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,227
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,359,291
Total number of deaths: 31,761
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,348,688
Rate of transmission: 0.95
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,208 cases, 986 deaths, 384,484 doses administered
Cape May: 13,213 cases, 277 deaths, 135,840 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,089 cases, 602 deaths, 189,383 doses administered
Ocean: 159,531 cases, 2,961 deaths, 709,349 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 26
Source: NJ Department of Health
