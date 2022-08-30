New Jersey reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,255
New deaths: 13
Total positive cases: 2,274,879
Total number of deaths: 31,442
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,201,876
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,125 cases, 976 deaths, 381,809 doses administered
Cape May: 12,785 cases, 270 deaths, 134,732 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,194 cases, 588 deaths, 187,640 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 154,545 cases, 2,912 deaths, 705,041 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 30
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.