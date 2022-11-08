New Jersey reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,246
New deaths: 12
Total positive cases: 2,376,801
Total number of deaths: 31,836
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,384,850
Rate of transmission: 1.07
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,579 cases, 985 deaths, 385,171 doses administered
Cape May: 13,303 cases, 278 deaths, 136,176 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,367 cases, 604 deaths, 189,780 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 160,599 cases, 2,970 deaths, 710,581 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Monday
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.