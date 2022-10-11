New Jersey reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,216
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,340,061
Total number of deaths: 31,676
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,306,892
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,810 cases, 983 deaths, 383,598 doses administered
Cape May: 13,109 cases, 273 deaths, 135,502 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,746 cases, 598 deaths, 188,883 doses administered
Ocean: 158,359 cases, 2,946 deaths, 707,811 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Oct. 11
Source: NJ Department of Health
