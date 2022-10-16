New Jersey reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,163
New deaths: Zero
Total positive cases: 2,347,133
Total number of deaths: 31,706
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,321,202
Rate of transmission: 0.90
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,974 cases, 983 deaths, 383,923 doses administered
Cape May: 13,149 cases, 273 deaths, 135,598 doses administered
People are also reading…
Cumberland: 39,863 cases, 600 deaths, 189,134 doses administered
Ocean: 158,757 cases, 2,954 deaths, 708,301 doses administered
Figures are as of 3 p.m. Oct. 16
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.