New Jersey reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,115
New deaths: 4
Total positive cases: 2,303,175
Total number of deaths: 31,563
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,225,389
Rate of transmission: 0.97
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,839 cases, 980 deaths, 382,268 doses administered
Cape May: 12,928 cases, 273 deaths, 134,796 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,835 cases, 594 deaths, 188,216 doses administered
Ocean: 156,137 cases, 2,933 deaths, 705,440 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 18
