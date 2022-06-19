 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Jersey reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths; rate of transmission 0.82

  • 0
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

COVID-19 IN NJ

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 1,117

New deaths: 4

Total positive cases: 2,105,552

Total number of deaths: 30,852

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,014,669

Rate of transmission: 0.82

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 59,294 cases, 947 deaths, 377,892 doses administered

Cape May: 11,717 cases, 260 deaths, 133,592 doses administered

Cumberland: 34,860 cases, 571 deaths, 185,325 doses administered

Ocean: 145,991 cases, 2,842 deaths, 699,639 doses administered

People are also reading…

Figures are as of 7:30 p.m. June 20

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union authorizes Atlantic City casino strike next month

Union authorizes Atlantic City casino strike next month

Atlantic City casino workers are voicing strong support for a potential strike against the gambling houses as union members vote on whether to authorize a walkout if new contracts are not reached soon. Members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union were voting Wednesday on whether to empower their leadership to call a strike. Voting ended at 7 p.m. and union officials said they expected it to take about an hour to count the ballots. A "yes” vote will not result in an immediate strike. It simply gives the union’s negotiating committee, comprised of workers from all nine casinos, the power to call a strike if and when they see fit.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch these adorable foxes bounce on a family's trampoline

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News