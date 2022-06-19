New Jersey reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths; rate of transmission 0.82

COVID-19 IN NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,117
New deaths: 4
Total positive cases: 2,105,552
Total number of deaths: 30,852
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,014,669
Rate of transmission: 0.82
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,294 cases, 947 deaths, 377,892 doses administered
Cape May: 11,717 cases, 260 deaths, 133,592 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,860 cases, 571 deaths, 185,325 doses administered
Ocean: 145,991 cases, 2,842 deaths, 699,639 doses administered
Figures are as of 7:30 p.m. June 20
Source: N.J. Department of Health
