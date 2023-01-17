New Jersey reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,133
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,497,418
Total number of deaths: 32,568
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,493,923
Rate of transmission: 1.00
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 69,461 cases, 1,001 deaths, 387,184 doses administered
Cape May: 13,752 cases, 282 deaths, 136,844 doses administered
Cumberland: 42,391 cases, 613 deaths, 191,091 doses administered
Ocean: 167,430 cases, 3,058 deaths, 713,591 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 17
Source: NJ Department of Health
