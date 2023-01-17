 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

The New York City health department is warning a new COVID-19 subvariant is highly transmissible. This comes as the CDC is investigating a possible side effect of the updated COVID booster. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,133

New deaths: 14

Total positive cases: 2,497,418

Total number of deaths: 32,568

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,493,923

Rate of transmission: 1.00

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 69,461 cases, 1,001 deaths, 387,184 doses administered

Cape May: 13,752 cases, 282 deaths, 136,844 doses administered

Cumberland: 42,391 cases, 613 deaths, 191,091 doses administered

Ocean: 167,430 cases, 3,058 deaths, 713,591 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 17

Source: NJ Department of Health

