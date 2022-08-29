New Jersey reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,014
New deaths: 2
Total positive cases: 2,273,733
Total number of deaths: 31,429
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,200,746
Rate of transmission: 0.87
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,107 cases, 976 deaths, 381,808 doses administered
Cape May: 12,779 cases, 271 deaths, 134,724 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,173 cases, 588 deaths, 187,632 doses administered
Ocean: 154,482 cases, 2,913 deaths, 705,025 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health Figures as of 5 p.m. Aug. 29
