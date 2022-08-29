 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,014

New deaths: 2

Total positive cases: 2,273,733

Total number of deaths: 31,429

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,200,746

Rate of transmission: 0.87

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 64,107 cases, 976 deaths, 381,808 doses administered

Cape May: 12,779 cases, 271 deaths, 134,724 doses administered

Cumberland: 38,173 cases, 588 deaths, 187,632 doses administered

Ocean: 154,482 cases, 2,913 deaths, 705,025 doses administered

Source: N.J. Department of Health Figures as of 5 p.m. Aug. 29

