New Jersey reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,026
New deaths: 9
Total positive cases: 2,455,717
Total number of deaths: 32,318
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,467,588
Rate of transmission: 1.08
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 68,310 cases, 990 deaths, 386,635 doses administered
Cape May: 13,581 cases, 279 deaths, 136,742 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,442 cases, 611 deaths, 190,736 doses administered
Ocean: 165,038 cases, 3,042 deaths, 712,976 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 27
Source: NJ Department of Health
