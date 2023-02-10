Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,070
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,530,046
Total number of deaths: 32,750
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,505,681
Rate of transmission: 0.93
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,424 cases, 1,009 deaths, 387,321 doses administered
Cape May: 13,960 cases, 282 deaths, 136,892 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,558 cases, 619 deaths, 191,354 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 169,435 cases, 3,081 deaths, 713,723 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 10
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.