New Jersey reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,009
New deaths: 14
Total positive cases: 2,395,623
Total number of deaths: 31,963
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,416,819
Rate of transmission: .89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,989 cases, 988 deaths, 385,690 doses administered
Cape May: 13,368 cases, 279 deaths, 136,436 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,650 cases, 606 deaths, 190,145 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 161,667 cases, 2,989 deaths, 711,616 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 23
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.