Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,009
New deaths: 10
Total positive cases: 2,533,638
Total number of deaths: 32,771
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,506,559
Rate of transmission: 0.95
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,524 cases, 1,010 deaths, 387,287 doses administered
Cape May: 13,991 cases, 282 deaths, 136,894 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,723 cases, 620 deaths, 191,381 doses administered
Ocean: 169,625 cases, 3,084 deaths, 713,704 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 14
Source: NJ Department of Health
