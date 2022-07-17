New Jersey reports more 1,500 new COVID-19 and one new deaths; rate of transmission 1.11

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 1,591
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,175,089
Total number of deaths: 31,070
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,117,608
Rate of transmission: 1.11
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 61,265 cases, 955 deaths, 380,117 doses administered
Cape May: 12,128 cases, 262 deaths, 134,291 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,021 cases, 574 deaths, 186,536 doses administered
Ocean: 149,323 cases, 2,868 deaths, 703,092 doses administered
Figures as of 3:30 p.m. July 18
Source: N.J. Department of Health
