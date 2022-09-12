New Jersey reports fewer than 600 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 589
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,293,394
Total number of deaths: 31,523
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,217,687
Rate of transmission: 0.88
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,578 cases, 980 deaths, 382,130 doses administered
Cape May: 12,884 cases, 271 deaths, 134,756 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,584 cases, 591 deaths, 188,137 doses administered
Ocean: 155,562 cases, 2,922 deaths, 705,339 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12
