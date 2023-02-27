Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 344
New deaths: 6
Total positive cases: 2,543,885
Total number of deaths: 32,840
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,504,893
Rate of transmission: 0.80
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,922 cases, 1,013 deaths, 387,241 doses administered
Cape May: 14,069 cases, 282 deaths, 136,848 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,060 cases, 620 deaths, 191,424 doses administered
Ocean: 170,185 cases, 3,091 deaths, 713,434 doses administered
Figures are as of 5 p.m. Feb. 27
Source: NJ Department of Health
