New Jersey reports fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,926
New deaths: 9
Total positive cases: 2,271,169
Total number of deaths: 31,427
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,198,824
Rate of transmission: 0.87
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,021 cases, 977 deaths, 381,797 doses administered
Cape May: 12,762 cases, 271 deaths, 134,716 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,125 cases, 588 deaths, 187,601 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 154,299 cases, 2,913 deaths, 704,979 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 26
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.