New Jersey reports fewer than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,453
New deaths: None
Total positive cases: 2,272,624
Total number of deaths: 31,427
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,200,177
Rate of transmission: 0.87
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,068 cases, 977 deaths, 381,810 doses administered
Cape May: 12,775 cases, 271 deaths, 134,723 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,154 cases, 588 deaths, 187,626 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 154,393 cases, 2,913 deaths, 705,013 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 2 p.m. Aug. 28
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.