New Jersey reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

COVID-19 in NJ

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 928

New deaths: zero

Total positive cases: 2,355,900

Total number of deaths: 31,744

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,340,337

Rate of transmission: 0.92

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 66,139 cases, 985 deaths, 384,314 doses administered

Cape May: 13,195 cases, 276 deaths, 135,787 doses administered

Cumberland: 40,052 cases, 602 deaths, 189,295 doses administered

Ocean: 159,304 cases, 2,959 deaths, 708,937 doses administered

Figures are as of 2:45 p.m. Oct. 23

