New Jersey reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 928
New deaths: zero
Total positive cases: 2,355,900
Total number of deaths: 31,744
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,340,337
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,139 cases, 985 deaths, 384,314 doses administered
Cape May: 13,195 cases, 276 deaths, 135,787 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,052 cases, 602 deaths, 189,295 doses administered
Ocean: 159,304 cases, 2,959 deaths, 708,937 doses administered
Figures are as of 2:45 p.m. Oct. 23
