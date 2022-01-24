New Jersey reports evidence of omicron's peak

TRENTON — New Jersey's latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic released Monday may indicate what many health officials have hoped for — a peak to the recent omicron surge may have passed.

Cases in the Garden State are down from about two weeks ago, Gov. Phil Murphy said at his latest press briefing, an indication that the "omicron tsunami" is starting to "pull back."

The case figures are from Jan. 18 to Monday, a day when the state reported 4,338 new cases of the virus.

The state's rate of transmission again went backward and is now below 1.0, meaning the virus is likely to infect less than one other individual.

"While, yes, we believe we are on the backside of omicron, we are not free of it," Murphy said.

Hospitalizations, one of the Murphy administration's most-scrutinized figures, are also going down, the governor said.

Vaccines remain the world's top tool in fighting the virus, but too many are still reluctant to get the jab, especially a booster, Murphy said.

As of Monday, New Jersey has only administered boosters to 49% of those eligible, leaving officials frustrated.

