New Jersey reports evidence of omicron's peak

TRENTON — New Jersey's latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic released Monday may indicate what many health officials have hoped for — a peak to the recent omicron surge may have passed.
Cases in the Garden State are down from about two weeks ago, Gov. Phil Murphy said at his latest press briefing, an indication that the "omicron tsunami" is starting to "pull back."
The case figures are from Jan. 18 to Monday, a day when the state reported 4,338 new cases of the virus.
The state's rate of transmission again went backward and is now below 1.0, meaning the virus is likely to infect less than one other individual.
"While, yes, we believe we are on the backside of omicron, we are not free of it," Murphy said.
Hospitalizations, one of the Murphy administration's most-scrutinized figures, are also going down, the governor said.
Vaccines remain the world's top tool in fighting the virus, but too many are still reluctant to get the jab, especially a booster, Murphy said.
As of Monday, New Jersey has only administered boosters to 49% of those eligible, leaving officials frustrated.
"The more we all do our parts, the sooner we get back to a true and lasting sense of normal," Murphy said.
Last week, Murphy announced an executive order that would require thousands of health care workers to begin and update their vaccination courses.
Many will have until the end of March to comply before being susceptible to workplace discipline.
Many have feared staff shortages, which have plagued health care workers in recent weeks, mainly because of COVID-19 outbreaks among staff, will increase as people who remain reluctant to get their shots possibly leave their jobs. Murphy said he and his team continue to coordinate with unions to address their concerns.
Murphy also believes many pandemic-related mandates could go away soon, specifically with in-school mask-wearing.
Those opposing the school rule have tried pushing back against Murphy's requirement, insisting that school children are not susceptible to severe disease, and that masking kids should be decided by parents, not the government.
Young children not eligible for one of three approved COVID-19 vaccines are also entering state hospitals more than at the pandemic's previous points. Four pediatric patients recently died from the disease, all of whom did not have comorbidities, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.
Despite being in the single digits, those deaths are more than the state records with pediatric flu patients during influenza season, Dr. Ed Lifshitz said.
"The great silver lining of this pandemic has always been that kids have done generally well," Lifshitz said," but it's that generally part. It's not always well, and we still do need to protect them."
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
