New Jersey reports a little more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,205
New deaths: 4
Total positive cases: 2,292,804
Total number of deaths: 31,524
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,216,115*
Rate of transmission: 0.87
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,561 cases, 980 deaths, 382,116 doses administered*
Cape May: 12,876 cases, 271 deaths, 134,749 doses administered*
Cumberland: 38,568 cases, 591 deaths, 188,110 doses administered*
Ocean: 155,532 cases, 2,923 deaths, 705,314 doses administered*
Source: N.J. Department of Health
*Vaccination totals not updated Sunday
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 11
