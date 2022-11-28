New Jersey reports 976 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 976
New deaths: 10
Total positive cases: 2,401,481
Total number of deaths: 31,977
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,425,039
Rate of transmission: .90
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,167 cases, 988 deaths, 385,818 doses administered
Cape May: 13,394 cases, 279 deaths, 136,480 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,711 cases, 608 deaths, 190,346 doses administered
Ocean: 162,031 cases, 2,988 deaths, 711,766 doses administered
Figures are as of 3:30 p.m. Nov. 28
Source: NJ Department of Health
