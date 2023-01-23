New Jersey reports 954 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 954
New deaths: 13
Total positive cases: 2,506,562
Total number of deaths: 32,622
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,498,838
Rate of transmission: 0.79
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 69,714 cases, 1,003 deaths, 387,332 doses administered
Cape May: 13,813 cases, 282 deaths, 136,856 doses administered
Cumberland: 42,680 cases, 614 deaths, 191,171 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 167,954 cases, 3,066 deaths, 713,708 doses administered
Figures are as of 3 p.m. Jan. 23
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.