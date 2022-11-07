New Jersey reports 915 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; rate of transmission remains over 1.00

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 915
New deaths: 2
Total positive cases: 2,375,551
Total number of deaths: 31,824
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,382,115
Rate of transmission: 1.11
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,568 cases, 985 deaths, 385,112 doses administered
Cape May: 13,302 cases, 278 deaths, 136,153 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,342 cases, 604 deaths, 189,747 doses administered
Ocean: 160,553 cases, 2,969 deaths, 710,510 doses administered
Figures are as of 4 p.m. Monday
Source: NJ Department of Health
