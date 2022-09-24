New Jersey reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, nearly 2,200 new cases; rate of transmission 1.07

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,189
New deaths: 9
Total positive cases: 2,315,254
Total number of deaths: 31,603
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,260,576
Rate of transmission: 1.07
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,139 cases, 984 deaths, 382,907 doses administered
Cape May: 12,978 cases, 273 deaths, 135,111 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,164 cases, 595 deaths, 188,482 doses administered
Ocean: 156,803 cases, 2,933 deaths, 706,491 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24
