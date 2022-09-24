 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Jersey reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, nearly 2,200 new cases; rate of transmission 1.07

  • 0
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

You don’t have to lift weights to gain muscle mass, use your body weight instead. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

COVID-19 in NJ

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 2,189

New deaths: 9

Total positive cases: 2,315,254

Total number of deaths: 31,603

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,260,576

Rate of transmission: 1.07

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 65,139 cases, 984 deaths, 382,907 doses administered

Cape May: 12,978 cases, 273 deaths, 135,111 doses administered

People are also reading…

Cumberland: 39,164 cases, 595 deaths, 188,482 doses administered

Ocean: 156,803 cases, 2,933 deaths, 706,491 doses administered

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Figures as of 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John honoured with humanitarian award during White House gig

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News