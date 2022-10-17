New Jersey reports 895 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 895
New deaths: 2
Total positive cases: 2,347,970
Total number of deaths: 31,708
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,321,595
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,996 cases, 984 deaths, 383,928 doses administered
Cape May: 13,162 cases, 273 deaths, 135,598 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,874 cases, 600 deaths, 189,137 doses administered
Ocean: 158,819 cases, 2,954 deaths, 708,325 doses administered
Figures are as of 3:30 p.m. Oct. 17
Source: NJ Department of Health
