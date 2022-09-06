New Jersey reports 858 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 858
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,284,702
Total number of deaths: 31,481
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,210,523
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,376 cases, 975 deaths, 381,959 doses administered
Cape May: 12,843 cases, 271 deaths, 134,735 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,369 cases, 588 deaths, 187,993 doses administered
Ocean: 155,144 cases, 2,918 deaths, 705,236 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 6
