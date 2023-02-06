Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 804
New deaths: 10
Total positive cases: 2,525,394
Total number of deaths: 32,715
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,504,747
Rate of transmission: 0.90
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,284 cases, 1,008 deaths, 387,292 doses administered
Cape May: 13,910 cases, 282 deaths, 136,904 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,394 cases, 618 deaths, 191,337 doses administered
Ocean: 169,148 cases, 3,076 deaths, 713,743 doses administered
Figures are as of 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6
Source: NJ Department of Health
