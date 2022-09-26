New Jersey reports 797 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; rate of transmission 1.11

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 797
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,317,149
Total number of deaths: 31,605
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,264,280
Rate of transmission: 1.11
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,198 cases, 982 deaths, 382,944 doses administered
Cape May: 12,983 cases, 273 deaths, 135,157 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,208 cases, 594 deaths, 188,515 doses administered
Ocean: 156,973 cases, 2,933 deaths, 706,594 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 3:30 p.m. Sept. 26
