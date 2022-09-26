 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports 797 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; rate of transmission 1.11

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 797

New deaths: 1

Total positive cases: 2,317,149

Total number of deaths: 31,605

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,264,280

Rate of transmission: 1.11

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 65,198 cases, 982 deaths, 382,944 doses administered

Cape May: 12,983 cases, 273 deaths, 135,157 doses administered

Cumberland: 39,208 cases, 594 deaths, 188,515 doses administered

Ocean: 156,973 cases, 2,933 deaths, 706,594 doses administered

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Figures as of 3:30 p.m. Sept. 26

