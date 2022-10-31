New Jersey reports 768 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

COVID-19 IN NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 768
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,366,123
Total number of deaths: 31,789
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,364,269
Rate of transmission: 0.98
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,351 cases, 986 deaths, 384,782 doses administered*
Cape May: 13,243 cases, 278 deaths, 135,996 doses administered*
Cumberland: 40,209 cases, 604 deaths, 189,560 doses administered*
Ocean: 160,003 cases, 2,966 deaths, 709,872 doses administered*
Figures are as of 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Source: NJ Department of Health
