 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

New Jersey reports 768 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

  • 0
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Warm air and a mostly dry Monday will be the treats in the Halloween forecast. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there will be a few tricks for the afternoon and evening as well. Joe has the Halloween and full extended forecast, which is looking mild, too.

COVID-19 IN NJ

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 768

New deaths: 1

Total positive cases: 2,366,123

Total number of deaths: 31,789

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,364,269

Rate of transmission: 0.98

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 66,351 cases, 986 deaths, 384,782 doses administered*

Cape May: 13,243 cases, 278 deaths, 135,996 doses administered*

People are also reading…

Cumberland: 40,209 cases, 604 deaths, 189,560 doses administered*

Ocean: 160,003 cases, 2,966 deaths, 709,872 doses administered*

Figures are as of 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Source: NJ Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to expect if you visit Dracula’s Castle in Romania

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News