New Jersey reports 604 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 604
New deaths: 3
Total positive cases: 2,261,430
Total number of deaths: 31,365
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,191,010
Rate of transmission: 0.86
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,734 cases, 975 deaths, 381,684 doses administered
Cape May: 12,702 cases, 269 deaths, 134,712 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,869 cases, 584 deaths, 187,490 doses administered
Ocean: 153,783 cases, 2,900 deaths, 704,851 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 5 p.m. Aug. 22
