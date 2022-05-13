New Jersey reports 5, 309 new COVID cases and 8 deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 5,309
New deaths: 8
Total number of positive cases: 1,989,343
Total number of deaths: 30,485
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,967,977
Rate of transmission: 1.23
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 56,260 cases, 930 deaths, 376,898 doses administered
Cape May: 11,096 cases, 255 deaths, 133,291 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,422 cases, 563 deaths, 184,478 doses administered
Ocean: 139,719 cases, 2,794 deaths, 698,596 doses administered
Figures are as of 7 p.m. May 13
Source: N.J. Department of Health
