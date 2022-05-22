New Jersey reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 2,402 new cases; rate of transmission 1.25

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,402
New deaths: 4
Total number of positive cases: 2,027,112
Total number of deaths: 30,556
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,992,404
Rate of transmission: 1.25
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 57,262 cases, 935 deaths, 377,477 doses administered
Cape May: 11,292 cases, 256 deaths, 133,494 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,797 cases, 566 deaths, 184,865 doses administered
Ocean: 141,866 cases, 2,803 deaths, 699,614 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 3:30 p.m. May 23
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.