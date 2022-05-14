New Jersey reports 4,327 new COVID cases and 5 deaths; rate of transmission 1.23

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 4,327
New deaths: 5
Total number of positive cases: 1,993,667
Total number of deaths: 30,491
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,971,971
Rate of transmission: 1.23
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 56,351 cases, 930 deaths, 376,971 doses administered
Cape May: 11,111 cases, 255 deaths, 133,327 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,452 cases, 564 deaths, 184,556 doses administered
Ocean: 139,958 cases, 2,794 deaths, 698,712 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures are as of 5 p.m. May 14
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.