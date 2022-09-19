New Jersey reports 351 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 351
New deaths: 4
Total positive cases: 2,303,507
Total number of deaths: 31,567
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,244,473
Rate of transmission: 1.04
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,859 cases, 982 deaths, 382,620 doses administered
Cape May: 12,930 cases, 273 deaths, 134,981 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,844 cases, 594 deaths, 188,297 doses administered
Ocean: 156,159 cases, 2,933 deaths, 706,042 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19
